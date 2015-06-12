Monte dei Paschi's cash call 99 pct subscribed-source

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 3-billion euro capital increase, which ends on Friday, has been 99 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said.

The source said definitive data on the take-up for the share sale were not yet available.

Monte dei Paschi, which needed the rights issue to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders last year, said it would not comment on speculation. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)