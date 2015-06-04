UPDATE 2-Monte dei Paschi share sale faces legal challenge

* Consumer group wants cash call suspended and possibly annulled

* Group questions accounting treatment of derivate trade by bank

* Court sets hearing on case on July 1, after end of share sale (Adds court statement, background)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) share sale faced an unexpected legal challenge after a consumer group asked a court to block the issue due to alleged accounting irregularities.

The cash call, which Italy’s third-biggest lender needs to plug a capital shortfall revealed by a Europe-wide check of lenders last year, is due to be completed on June 12.

Monte dei Paschi had said in the offer prospectus that Italian market watchdog Consob was checking how a 2009 derivatives trade with Japanese bank Nomura, at the heart of a string of criminal investigations, was booked in its accounts.

Consumer group Codacons said in filings with a Rome-based regional administrative court that the capital increase should be suspended until those checks have been carried out, according to a copy of the filings seen by Reuters on Thursday.

It said Consob should not have given the go-ahead to the share sale before completing the checks.

Should any accounting irregularities arise, Monte dei Paschi’s 2014 accounts should be invalidated and the cash call blocked, Codacons said, because neither the accounts nor the prospectus for the cash call reflected the real situation of the bank.

In a statement, Codacons said the court had set a hearing on the case for July 1, after the scheduled completion of the cash call, effectively rejecting the group’s request to have the issue halted. However Codacons chief Carlo Rienzi told Reuters the court could still decide to annul the sale, even after it ends.

Monte dei Paschi and Consob had no immediate comment.

NET EXPOSURE

The trade with Nomura, known as Alexandria, is at the heart of a scandal that rocked Monte dei Paschi in 2012 just as it was being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

According to prosecutors, Monte dei Paschi’s former management entered the trade, which involved the purchase of Italian government bonds that the bank financed through a long-term repurchase agreement with Nomura, to flatter its accounts and conceal losses after stretching its finances to buy Antonveneta in 2007.

Because of Alexandria, the Italian bank had a 4.7 billion euro net exposure to Nomura at the end of March, nearly half its total capital and way above regulatory limits.

The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi to terminate the transaction by July 26.

An Italian court last year sentenced the bank’s former chairman and two other former top executives to jail for misleading regulators in relation to Alexandria.

In a separate inquiry in Milan, prosecutors have requested Monte dei Paschi and Nomura be sent to trial over allegations of market manipulation and false accounting linked to the trade.

The bank restated its 2012 accounts to reflect losses linked to Alexandria and other similar trades. It says its current accounting of the transaction has been approved by Italian and European regulators. Nomura has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)