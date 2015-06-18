Italy court throws out request to block Monte Paschi cash call

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - An Italian court has thrown out a request by a consumer group to block the 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , according to a court ruling seen by Reuters.

Earlier this month Italian consumer group Codacons had asked for the rights issue to be suspended for alleged accounting irregularities.

The cash call, which Italy’s third-biggest lender needs to plug a capital shortfall revealed by a Europe-wide check of lenders last year, was successfully completed on June 12. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Stephen Jewkes)