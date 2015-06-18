FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court throws out request to block Monte Paschi cash call
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Italy court throws out request to block Monte Paschi cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - An Italian court has thrown out a request by a consumer group to block the 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , according to a court ruling seen by Reuters.

Earlier this month Italian consumer group Codacons had asked for the rights issue to be suspended for alleged accounting irregularities.

The cash call, which Italy’s third-biggest lender needs to plug a capital shortfall revealed by a Europe-wide check of lenders last year, was successfully completed on June 12. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.