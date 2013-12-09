Monte Paschi board to meet this week on cash call timing - sources

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a three-billion euro capital increase as its top shareholder raises pressure to delay the issue, sources said on Monday.

Italy’s No. 3 bank, which is trying to avoid state ownership, was planning to start the rights issue in January. But its top shareholder has said it needs more time to find a buyer for all or part of its 33.5 percent stake.

Managers at Italy’s No. 3 lender talked on Monday with the banks guaranteeing the capital increase over the scheduling of the cash call, two sources said.

“It was a conference call between MPS and the banking consortium,” one of the sources said.

A second source said it was a technical and not strategic meeting and had not involved the top management of the bank.

If no cash call is launched by the end of January, the pre-underwriting agreement with the banks will end and the lender will have to restart talks to form a new guaranteeing consortium.

In November Monte Paschi approved the capital increase as it seeks to pay back a 4.1 billion euros state bailout and avert nationalisation.

The conference call on Monday was designed to prepare documents for the bank’s chairman and CEO to present to the board, the sources said.

“The top management had to cancel a board meeting already scheduled for tomorrow to collect ideas on what to do. I think it (the board) will be reconvened on Thursday or Friday at the latest,” a third source said.

Monte Paschi declined to comment.

On Friday the board of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, the bank’s top shareholders, said the rights issue, to be voted on at a Dec. 27 shareholders meeting, needed to be delayed to after May 12. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Paola Arosio; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David Evans)