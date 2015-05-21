Shares in Monte Paschi extend losses ahead of cash call pricing

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi fell on Thursday ahead of a board meeting expected to price new shares in a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) cash call at a large discount.

By 0909 GMT shares in Italy’s third-largest bank were down 3.7 percent, extending losses of more than 15 percent over the past four sessions.

The Tuscan bank said late on Wednesday market watchdog Consob had approved the prospectus for the share sale, which is due to start on Monday and run until June 12.

The bank will use the cash to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by the European Central Bank in a pan-European sector check-up and reimburse state-backed bonds that had helped keep it afloat during the euro zone crisis.

Monte dei Paschi tapped investors last year, raising 5 billion euros and selling new shares at a 35.5 percent discount to the theoretical price of the stock when excluding subscription rights.

A source close to the matter said a similar discount could also be applied this time around.

Among the main shareholders in Monte Paschi, only French insurer AXA and new investor Alessandro Falciai have so far said they will buy into the rights issue. Together they hold a stake of less than 6 percent.

“A maxi-discount to the current stock price would protect the banks guaranteeing the cash call from the risk they would have to take on any unsold shares,” broker ICBPI said in a note, adding a large discount could distort market prices.

Last year, the dilutive nature of the cash call, which was almost twice the bank’s market value, fuelled gains in the stock and hampered trading due to a technical bottleneck.

At current market prices, Monte Paschi is worth 2.5 billion euros.

Monte Paschi and smaller rival Banca Carige emerged as the weakest Italian lenders in last year’s health check. Carige is also readying a cash call for up to 850 million euros that will be launched in the coming weeks.