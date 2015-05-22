FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi shares halted after cash call pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were suspended from trading on Friday after a 5 percent drop following the pricing of a 3-billion euro ($3.4 billion) cash call at a steep discount.

Italy’s third-largest bank announced late on Thursday it would price new shares at 1.17 euros each, or a 38.9 percent discount to the price of the stock when excluding subscription rights.

It will offer 10 new shares for every Monte Paschi share already held.

Under the terms, shareholders who do not buy into the cash call would see their stake diluted by around 90 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

$1 = 0.8965 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

