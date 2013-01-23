FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi new management clarifying derivatives deals-cenbank
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi new management clarifying derivatives deals-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The new management of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working with supervising authorities to clarify the nature of derivatives operations which were previously kept hidden, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, appointed last year to turn the bank around, are reviewing the nature and the extent of hefty losses on derivatives trades reported by the press this week.

The central bank said in a statement that the new administrators “are cooperating with judicial authorities and the Bank of Italy” and had produced documents which had previously been “kept hidden”. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.