Monte dei Paschi set to name chief of Italy bourse as new chairman-sources
#Financials
July 17, 2015

Monte dei Paschi set to name chief of Italy bourse as new chairman-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to appoint Massimo Tononi, a former Goldman Sachs banker who is currently head of the Milan stock exchange, as its new chairman, three sources close to the matter said.

Tononi, 50, will take over from veteran banker Alessandro Profumo, who is expected to step down next month.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check last year, has just completed a 3 billion-euro ($3.27 billion) capital increase and is looking for a buyer. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

