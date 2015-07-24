FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi's chairman Profumo to step down on Aug 6
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi's chairman Profumo to step down on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday its chairman Alessandro Profumo would step down as expected on August 6, when the bank releases its first-half results.

Profumo, a former chief executive of UniCredit, had been appointed at the helm of the Siena-based lender in April 2012 as the bank was hit hard from the euro zone debt crisis.

The bank, which also suffered due to a scandal over loss-making derivative trades and had to request state aid in 2013, has just completed a 3-billion euro capital increase after emerging as the worst performer in a Europe-wide health check of lenders last year.

Profumo had made it clear that he wanted to move on. He will be succeeded by Massimo Tononi, currently head of Italy’s stock exchange, three sources close to the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.