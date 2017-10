MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Alessandro Profumo, the former boss of Italy’s top bank UniCredit, will be named chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by the bank’s top shareholder at a key meeting on Saturday, a senior source told Reuters.

Italy’s No.3 bank faces a transformation as its controlling shareholder - a charitable foundation with strong links to the town of Siena - slashes its holding to repay the hefty debt it ran up in the midst of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)