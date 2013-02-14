Prosecutors probe three former Monte Paschi executives-source

SIENA, Italy, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have placed three former executives at Monte dei Paschi di Siena under investigation for obstructing regulators in relation with a 2009 derivative contract, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

The three are Monte dei Paschi’s former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari, former Director General Antonio Vigni, and the former head of the bank’s finance department, Gianluca Baldassarri, the sources said.

Baldassarri was arrested in Milan earlier on Thursday.