UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi to name Italy bourse chief as chairman - sources

(Adds details)

By Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to appoint Massimo Tononi, a former Goldman Sachs banker who is head of the Milan stock exchange, as chairman, three sources close to the matter said.

Tononi, 50, will take over from veteran banker Alessandro Profumo, who has said he wants to leave the bank and is expected to step down next month.

He arrives at a crucial time for Monte dei Paschi. The Siena-based bank, the world’s oldest, was ranked the weakest lender in Europe-wide health checks last year, has just completed a 3 billion-euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase and is looking for a buyer.

Tononi served as undersecretary in the economy ministry in 2006-2008 and has had several stints at Goldman Sachs, where he was managing director of the London investment banking division.

He has been chairman of Borsa Italiana, the Milan bourse which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group, since 2011.

Tononi met economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday, two of the sources said. The announcement of his appointment at Monte dei Paschi could be made on Aug. 6, when the bank releases first-half results. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by David Clarke)