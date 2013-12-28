FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi chairman to decide in Jan on possible resignation
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi chairman to decide in Jan on possible resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alessandro Profumo, chairman of troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Saturday he would decide whether to step down in January.

“These are decisions one takes in cold blood and in the right place, I have nothing to say,” Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

He said a board meeting of the bank was scheduled to be held in January and he would take his decision then.

Speculation has been mounting that Profumo might quit because of a clash with the bank’s top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.