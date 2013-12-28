Monte Paschi chairman to decide in Jan on possible resignation

SIENA, Italy, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alessandro Profumo, chairman of troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Saturday he would decide whether to step down in January.

“These are decisions one takes in cold blood and in the right place, I have nothing to say,” Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

He said a board meeting of the bank was scheduled to be held in January and he would take his decision then.

Speculation has been mounting that Profumo might quit because of a clash with the bank’s top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)