REFILE-NEWSMAKER-MPS chairman's role marks comeback for Profumo

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Alessandro Profumo is back.

After spending 18 months on the banking industry’s sidelines, the former head of UniCredit is set to become the chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena just as Italy’s third-biggest bank embarks on a major overhaul.

Turning around the world’s oldest lender in the middle of a deep recession is just the kind of challenge that suits Profumo, who remains one of Italy’s best-known bankers abroad, despite his abrupt departure as chief executive of UniCredit in September 2010 after 13 years at the helm.

Credited with turning UniCredit into a European heavyweight through the acquisition of Germany’s HVB in 2005, Profumo, 55, is set to join Monte dei Paschi at a critical time.

The bank’s top shareholder, a debt-laden charitable foundation with strong ties to its Tuscan hometurf, is selling down its controlling stake to repay creditors, opening what used to be a tightly closed door to new investors.

The bank itself is at a turning point, as it needs to repair a balance sheet hit by the sovereign debt crisis and improve profitability while Italy struggles to emerge from recession.

“The situation is complex but there is a willingness to sort it out,” a source who knows Profumo well told Reuters. “All Italian banks need to change the way they operate, but mid-sized Monte Paschi can be a more agile player than larger ones.”

The Monte Paschi foundation had been courting Profumo for a while, sources with direct knowledge of the situation have said. The banker declined an offer to become chief executive of Monte Paschi but was eventually persuaded to take the chairman’s job.

As chairman Profumo will have to move his residence to Siena, as required by the foundation’s by-laws.

“Siena is a charming medieval city,” he said earlier this month when asked to confirm reports he was favourite for the chairman’s post.

In his new role he will have to balance his own role with the need not to overshadow Fabrizio Viola, the recently-appointed director general who is earmarked to become the bank’s first ever chief executive.

CORPORATE WILDERNESS

An uncompromising, sometime abrasive banker, Profumo had burnt some bridges as he clashed with UniCredit shareholders in 2010 over lagging results and a growing influence on the bank of Libyan shareholders, a dispute that eventually led to his exit.

Last year Profumo briefly toyed with the idea of entering the political arena, a prospect welcomed by senior politicians in Italy’s biggest centre-left party, the PD, which Profumo has been openly supporting.

The PD is also dominant in the Monte Paschi foundation, which appoints half of the bank’s board members, including the chairman.

But any political ambitions were then put aside and instead Profumo has spent the past year and a half away from the limelight, focusing on the small strategy consultancy firm he founded, Appeal, and spending time with his first grandson, born last year.

He was also appointed board member of Eni, Italy’s oil and gas giant in May 2011.

At UniCredit, the Genoa native was among the longest-serving bank chief executives in Europe. He took the helm of the lender when it was created in 1997 from the state-owned Credito Italiano bank.

The HVB buy, the largest foreign purchase by an Italian bank, gave UniCredit a leading role in Germany and Austria, making it the top player in eastern and central Europe.

At Monte Paschi Profumo will be working for a fiercely local bank which is reluctant to leave its centuries-old history behind.

“Roots can pull you to the ground, but can also give you strength,” said the person who knows Profumo well. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)