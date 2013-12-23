IntesaSanpaolo investor denies plan to buy Monte Paschi stake

TURIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Compagnia Sanpaolo, a charitable banking foundation that owns 9.7 percent in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Monday it had no initiative underway to invest in troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

Italian daily La Repubblica reported that Compagnia Sanpaolo, together with two other banking foundations and a group of investors, was in talks with Monte dei Paschi’s top shareholder to buy a stake in the Tuscan lender. (Reporting by Gianni Montani,; writing by Francesca Landini, Editing by Lisa Jucca)