Consob bans short-selling on Monte Paschi, Carige to Nov 10
October 27, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Consob bans short-selling on Monte Paschi, Carige to Nov 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator Consob said on Monday it was temporarily banning short selling on shares in Italian banks Monte dei Paschi and Carige until November 10.

In a statement Consob said the ban would start on Tuesday and would last through November 10.

Earlier on Monday Consob said it had banned short-selling on Monte Paschi shares on Monday and Tuesday.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi slumped on Monday after an industry health check found it had the biggest capital hole to fill among European banks.

In all, 25 euro zone banks failed landmark health checks that were released on Sunday, and 14 still had a capital shortfall at the end of September, including Carige.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

