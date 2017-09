MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday its consumer credit unit Consum.it had sold a 551 million euro ($752.31 million) credit portfolio.

In a statement Italy’s No. 3 bank said the portfolio had been sold to the UK fund Anacap Financial Partners LLP. ($1 = 0.7324 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)