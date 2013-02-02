FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court adjourns BOI-MPS hearing to Feb 20 - consumer group
February 2, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Italy court adjourns BOI-MPS hearing to Feb 20 - consumer group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Rome administrative court on Saturday adjourned until Feb 20 a hearing regarding the Bank of Italy’s approval of 3.9 billion euros in state support for troubled Monte Paschi bank, the consumer group which asked for the hearing said.

The group, Codacons, had requested that prosecutors investigate whether central bank supervisors failed in their oversight of Monte Paschi when it undertook complicated derivatives operations between 2007 and 2009.

Codacons head Carlo Rienzi, who attended Saturday’s hearing, said Bank of Italy representatives had not yet given the court documents it had requested on the case.

Codacons has asked the court to block the support to Monte Paschi.

