MPS top shareholder debt talks extended to May 15-source

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Creditors have granted the top shareholder in Italy’s No.3 lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a two-week deadline extension to May 15 to renegotiate the terms of its debts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The previous deadline, which had already been extended once, expired on April 30.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation has cut its stake in the bank to 36.3 percent from 49 percent to reimburse between 500 million and 600 million euros of its 900 million euros debt with 12 banks.

It is now renegotiating the terms of the remaining debt with the creditors, which include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)