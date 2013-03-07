Monte Paschi shares down in early trade after spokesman death

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s No 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were lower in early trade following news its head of communications had been found dead.

David Rossi was found dead at the bank’s Siena headquarters on Wednesday.

The bank is at the centre of judicial investigations into irregularities surrounding a series of derivatives trades.

At 0805 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 0.5 percent after losing up to 2 percent.