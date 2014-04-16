Monte dei Paschi denies reports of board meeting on Thursday

ROME, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is considering whether to raise the size of a planned rights issue, denied reports a board meeting would be held on Thursday to discuss the issue.

A spokesman for the bank said no board meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Two sources close to the situation had earlier told Reuters the board would meet on Thursday to discuss whether to increase the size of the cash call to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from 3 billion euros. ANSA news agency and Il Messaggero newspaper also reported a board meeting had been called for Thursday.