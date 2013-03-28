FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says deposits took hit in Feb, recovered in March
March 28, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi says deposits took hit in Feb, recovered in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Customers’ deposits at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi took a hit in February following a scandal on loss-making derivatives trades at the lender but recovered in March, the bank’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“January started off well...we were somewhat impacted in February but we were quick in recovering ground in March,” Bernardo Mingrone told analysts on a conference call.

He decline to give a forecast on the level of deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2013 or to give guidance on the outlook for net interest income and loan loss provisions. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)

