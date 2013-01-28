FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank lobby meets to discuss successor to Mussari - source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Italy bank lobby meets to discuss successor to Mussari - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian banking lobby ABI will meet on Monday to discuss a successor to Giuseppe Mussari, who quit as chairman of the group last week amid a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an ABI source said.

The association aims to appoint a new chairman before Italy’s general election on Feb. 24-25, the source said, adding a broader executive committee meeting was likely to follow this week.

Antonio Patuelli, chairman of small lender Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna, is the front runner for the post, banking sources said.

Mussari, who served as chairman of Monte Paschi until last year, left ABI on Jan. 22 after reports said the bank would book big losses on derivatives contracts.

The scandal around opaque Monte Paschi trades is widening fast and media have reported that Italian prosecutors are investigating several derivatives contracts.

The issue has shot to the centre of the campaign for next month’s national election and has prompted questions about how the deals could have been hidden from regulators.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti repeated his backing on Monday for the Bank of Italy over its handling of the scandal at Italy’s third-biggest bank and welcomed signs that the troubled bank was looking for new capital and investors.

Italy’s financial stability committee, made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the finance ministry and regulators, is due to meet on Tuesday over the case.

$1 = 0.7421 euros Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.