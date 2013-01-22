FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says reviewing Nomura derivative trade
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi says reviewing Nomura derivative trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third biggest lender, said on Tuesday a derivatives contract with Nomura is included in a series of structured transactions that are currently under review.

A report in Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano said the trade, dubbed Alexandria, would trigger a loss of at least 220 million euros ($292.93 million) in the Italian bank’s 2012 accounts.

In a statement Monte dei Paschi said it was completing a review of past structured transactions still in its portfolio and expected to submit it to its board by mid-February.

The bank will provide a timely indication of any possible impact on its capital stemming from those transactions, the statement said.

$1 = 0.7510 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

