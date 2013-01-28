FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank association ABI names new head
January 28, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Italy bank association ABI names new head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association ABI has proposed Antonio Patuelli, chairman of the savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna, as new president to succeed Giuseppe Mussari, the former chairman of Monte dei Paschi, who resigned last week.

Mussari stepped down after Monte dei Paschi revealed losses of almost $1 billion caused by complex derivatives deals put in place under his stewardship.

The appointment of Patuelli is expected to be formalised at a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci

