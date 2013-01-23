FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Monte Paschi says board did not review Nomura derivative deal
January 23, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Monte Paschi says board did not review Nomura derivative deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stock code for Nomura Holdings to from )

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third biggest lender, said on Tuesday its board had not reviewed for approval a derivative deal triggering a loss of at least 220 million euros ($293 million) in its 2012 accounts.

The asset swap trade was designed for Monte dei Paschi in 2009 by Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc, which earlier on Tuesday said the deal had been reviewed and approved by Monte dei Paschi’s board and then chairman Giuseppe Mussari. ($1 = 0.7510 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

