Monte Paschi head says not looking for new investor now
February 5, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi head says not looking for new investor now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, scandal-hit Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is not looking for new investors now because of the uncertainty surrounding the bank and the euro zone debt crisis, its chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.

“With the uncertainties that are still there...it is impossible today to have a new investor,” Profumo told a television talk-show.

Asked whether he would be happy with Deutsche Bank investing in Monte dei Paschi, Profumo said: “I have said clearly that I’d like a long-term financial investor. Deutsche Bank would be an industrial partner, if there was no one else, Deutsche Bank would also be fine but the preference if possible is for financial partners.”

Profumo also told La7 television he thought the bank could avoid nationalisation “if we can work with a little calm.”

He ruled out that the bank could collapse or that its current account holders could lose money.

