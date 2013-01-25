FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

European Commission waiting for Monte Paschi restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in contact with Italian authorities over the derivatives scandal at Monte dei Paschi bank and is awaiting details on plans for its restructuring, a spokesman said on Friday.

“All I can say is that we have been in contact with the Italian authorities with regards to the situation in that bank,” Antoine Colombani said.

“Recently as you know we adopted a decision whereby temporary rescue aid for it can be granted for a six month period. Monte Paschi and the Italian authorities will have to submit a restructuring plan by the deadline,” he said.

The bank, the world’s oldest, is enmeshed in a scandal over losses of nearly $1 billion in a series of complex derivatives deals.

