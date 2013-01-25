FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's EconMin says fully confident in Bank of Italy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 25, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Italy's EconMin says fully confident in Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli expressed full confidence in the Bank of Italy on Friday as a scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is putting pressure on the central bank.

“I have absolute confidence in the Bank of Italy of yesterday and today,” Grilli said talking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the time of the risky deals by Monte Paschi, European Central Bank head Mario Draghi was Bank of Italy governor.

Draghi is now facing criticism for failing to spot the trouble brewing at the bank.

Grilli declined to comment on the possibility to increase further the 3.9 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in state aid requested by Monte dei Paschi last year.

He denied that the treasury had suspended the state aid and confirmed he will testify before parliament on the Monte dei Paschi case on Jan. 29.

$1 = 0.7477 euros Reporting by Lisa Jucca, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.