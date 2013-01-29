FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No doubt over stability of Italy banking system-economy minister
January 29, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

No doubt over stability of Italy banking system-economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - There is no doubt about the solidity of the Italian banking sector despite a scandal at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s economy minister said on Tuesday.

“It is vital not to suggest that there is doubt about the stability of our banking system, because it is not true,” Vittorio Grilli told a parliamentary committee. He said oversight of the bank had been adequate.

“The supervision of the Bank of Italy was appropriate, sustained and attentive and it intensified over time,” Grilli told the committee.

