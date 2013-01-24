FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi CEO says derivative-related losses around 720 mln euros
January 24, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi CEO says derivative-related losses around 720 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Losses relating to structured trades at Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are around 720 million euros ($956.23 million), the bank’s Chief Executive said in an interview on Thursday.

Asked if the amount was a certain loss rather than the maximum risk, Fabrizio Viola said it was.

“The actualised shortfall is around that amount,” he told Il Messaggero.

Italy’s N.3 bank said on Wednesday it was reviewing three loss-making structured trades made in 2006-09 after its shares plunged for the second day in a row on fears of a mounting shortfall in its accounts. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
