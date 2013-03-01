FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Monte Paschi seeking damages from former execs, banks
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 1, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Monte Paschi seeking damages from former execs, banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects instrument code in first paragraph)

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it was seeking damages from its former chairman and director general and from investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over derivatives trades losses.

The Tuscan bank, Italy’s third-biggest, suffered losses of around 730 million euros from a number of structured finance deals carried out under former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former Director General Antonio Vigni.

The two most problematic trades are a restructuring of notes called Alexandria, which was carried out with Nomura in 2009, and the restructuring of a vehicle known as Santorini carried out with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2008. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.