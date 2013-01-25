FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy consumer group Codacons takes on Bank of Italy over Monte Paschi
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Italy consumer group Codacons takes on Bank of Italy over Monte Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian consumer association Codacons is taking legal action against the Bank of Italy over its supervision of the derivatives scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a spokesman for the association told Reuters.

“We are going to file a legal complaint before the prosecutors in Siena today,” the spokesman said on Friday.

“We believe that prosecutors must investigate the Bank of Italy’s role in the situation at Monte dei Paschi,” he said.

Codacons is also considering taking legal action in a civil court to protect the bank’s shareholders from eventual damages in the case, the spokesman said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti called on Friday for an immediate investigation of a widening scandal at Monte dei Paschi di Siena over the historic bank’s losses of nearly $1 billion in a series of complex derivatives deals. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.