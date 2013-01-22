FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares halted for excessive losses
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi shares halted for excessive losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were suspended from trading on Tuesday morning for excessive losses following a press report about a loss linked to a derivative contract.

By 0855 GMT the stock was indicated down more than 5 percent at 0.278 euros.

Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Tuesday that a derivative contract designed by Nomura for Italy’s third-biggest lender will register a loss of 220 million euros in the bank’s results for 2012.

A spokesman for Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

Nomura was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.