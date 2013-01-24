Italian banks do not hold major derivative risk - UniCredit exec

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian banks do not have risky assets linked to derivatives on their balance sheets, Unicredit’s general manager said on Thursday, commenting on the case of Banca Monte dei Paschi.

Monte Paschi, Italy’s third biggest lender, revealed on Thursday it could face losses of as much as 720 million euros ($956 million) on past trades in financial derivatives which new management only recently discovered.

“The numbers are clear: the Italian banking system is robust because it does not hold significant risks,” UniCredit’s Roberto Nicastro told reporters at a business conference, answering a question on derivative holdings at Italian banks. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)