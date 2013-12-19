FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank reaches accord with Monte Paschi on Santorini deal
December 19, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank reaches accord with Monte Paschi on Santorini deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank confirmed it has reached an accord with Monte dei Paschi on a controversial derivative contract dubbed Santorini.

“The joint agreement ends the legal dispute regarding these transactions and restores the business relations between Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi”, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi said the deal to close the loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank would lead to a one-off charge of 194 million euros on its 2013 accounts. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

