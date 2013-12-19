FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi reaches deal to close derivative trade with Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi reaches deal to close derivative trade with Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had reached a deal to close a loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge of 194 million euros ($267 million) on its 2013 accounts.

The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three derivative trades being at the heart of a probe into alleged fraud at Italy’s third biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012 accounts.

Monte Paschi said closing the trade would result in a 25 basis point benefit for its Basel III core capital and would have a positive impact on its balance sheet of 33 million euros a year from 2014 onwards.

$1 = 0.7266 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.