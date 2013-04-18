Deutsche Bank in Italy not aware of any move by Monte Paschi prosecutors

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of Deutsche Bank in Italy said on Thursday the German bank has not been informed of any possible proceedings against it by Italian prosecutors investigating loss-making derivative deals at Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“We have not been notified of anything,” Flavio Valeri told Reuters when asked if prosecutors who this week ordered the seizure of up to 1.95 billion euros ($2.54 billion)in assets from Nomura could be targeting Deutsche Bank next.

Two derivative trades - one with Nomura and another with Deutsche Bank - are at the centre of the investigation for suspected fraud.

Both Nomura and Deutsche Bank have denied any suggestion of wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)