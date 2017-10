MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s director general Fabrizio Viola said on Thursday it was too early to say if the bank will pay a dividend on its 2012 results.

Italy’s third biggest bank scrapped the dividend payment on 2011 results after posting a bigger than expected 4.69 billion euros loss for the year. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)