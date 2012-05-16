FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi sees little impact from Moody's downgrade
#Financials
May 16, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi sees little impact from Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sees no significant capital risk stemming from a judicial probe into its pricey acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta in 2007, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“As things stand, I do not see a significant capital risk,” CEO Fabrizio Viola said in a conference call in response to an analyst question.

Viola also said he expected the impact for the bank’s liquidity of Moody’s rating downgrade to be limited to between 1.0 billion and 1.5 billion euros.

He said a new business plan would be presented to the board on June 14, and to the market the next day.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
