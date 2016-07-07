ECB carrying out routine inspection at Monte Paschi - sources

SIENA/MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is carrying out a routine inspection at Italy's troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Monte dei Paschi board is meeting on Thursday to draft a response to requests from the ECB it cut its bad loans by 40 percent over 2-1/2 years.

Monte dei Paschi and the ECB declined to comment.

Routine inspections at Italy's big banks are usually carried out by a team comprising officials from the Bank of Italy and from the ECB. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Luca Trogni, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)