FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi met Italy's economy min on Monday - source
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Draghi met Italy's economy min on Monday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi met Italy’s Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Monday, a source said on Tuesday, as a scandal at Italy’s No. 3 bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena deepens.

“Draghi was already in Milan. There was a meeting with Grilli at the office of the economy ministry in Milan,” the source with knowledge of the meeting said.

“It is likely that they also talked about the hearing that Grilli will hold in parliament today about Monte Paschi,” the source added.

Several newspapers including the FT said on Tuesday Draghi had met Grilli to discuss mounting problems at Monte Paschi .

Monte Paschi has run into deep trouble since its 9-billion-euro cash purchase of Banca Antonveneta in 2007 and is embroiled in a scandal involving derivatives-related trades.

Grilli will address a hearing in parliament on Tuesday at 1400 GMT. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.