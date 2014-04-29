FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi must create conditions to pay back LTRO-CEO
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 29, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi must create conditions to pay back LTRO-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, needs to be able to pay back cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank on schedule and without hurting the lender’s liquidity, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“The liquidity situation has improved a lot but there is still a lot of work to do. We need to create the conditions to pay back the LTRO fully respecting the deadline,” CEO Fabrizio Viola told a shareholder meeting.

The bank borrowed 29 billion euros in three-year funds through the Longer Term Refinancing Operations launched by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. These funds have to be repaid by the end of February 2015. The bank has so far reimbursed 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.