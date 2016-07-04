FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ECB asks Monte dei Paschi to speed up bad loan sales - source
#Financials
July 4, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

ECB asks Monte dei Paschi to speed up bad loan sales - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has sent a letter to Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, asking the troubled lender to speed up bad loan sales, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The letter is part of the regular banking supervision and is not an ultimatum for the lender, the source added.

Daily la Repubblica reported on Monday the ECB asked Monte dei Paschi for a new three-year business plan that should include a more aggressive cut of its bad loans. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; editing by Luca Trogni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
