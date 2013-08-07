FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says rules out EU will demand immediate govt bond sales
August 7, 2013 / 5:19 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi says rules out EU will demand immediate govt bond sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monte Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday the EU would not ask for an immediate reduction in its government bond portfolio to approve a state bailout.

“It can be ruled out that immediate sales of government bonds are imposed,” the bank’s CFO Bernardo Mingrone told analysts.

He said such a move would deepen losses for the bank and would therefore be counterproductive.

At the end of June Monte Paschi had 29 billion euros in Italian government bonds. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

