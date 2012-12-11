FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU set to approve Monte Paschi state aid scheme within days-source
December 11, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

EU set to approve Monte Paschi state aid scheme within days-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to approve the terms of 3.9 billion euros in state aid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest lender, in “a matter of days”, a Commission source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said the Rome government, which has been in negotiations with Brussels for months over the state loans for Monte dei Paschi, had notified the Commission of the latest changes to the scheme.

Asked whether the Commission was now likely to approve the scheme, the source nodded in agreement.

“It’s a matter of days,” the source said.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Stephen Jewkes

