FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi confirms sent restructuring plan to EU on Monday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi confirms sent restructuring plan to EU on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had sent a restructuring plan to the European Commission on Monday.

In a statement, the bank said it would release details of the plan after the EU Commission had approved it.

The plan, approved by the bank’s board on June 13, is a necessary step to win the European Union’s approval for the bank’s state loans.

The bank, at the centre of a probe into risky derivative trades, was forced to take 4.1 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in state loans under the previous government of Mario Monti to stay afloat.

$1 = 0.7492 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.