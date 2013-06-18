FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi sent restructuring plan to EU on Monday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi sent restructuring plan to EU on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EU Commision saying review of plan to start)

MILAN/BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third-largest lender, has sent a restructuring plan to the European Commission and will release details of the plan after the Commission has approved it, the bank said on Tuesday.

The plan, approved by the bank’s board on June 13 and sent to the Commission on Monday, is a necessary step to win the European Union’s approval for loans from the Italian state.

A spokesman for the European Commission said it would examine whether the plan complies with EU rules, but declined to give any details including on timing. The Commission’s review is expected to take at least two months to complete.

The bank, at the centre of a probe into risky derivative trades, was forced to take 4.1 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in state loans under Italy’s previous government of Mario Monti in order to stay afloat. ($1=0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.