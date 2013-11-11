FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission received Monte Paschi's restructuring plan Monday
November 11, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

EU Commission received Monte Paschi's restructuring plan Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission received on Monday a restructuring plan by Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which needs the EU’s greenlight for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout, a press officer for EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the EU Commission to approve the plan, although a source close to the matter said last week it would be “very quick.”

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Silvia Aloisi

