UPDATE 1-Italian bank Monte Paschi submits restructuring plan to EU

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday that it has received Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s restructuring plan, which needs the EU’s approval for a 4.1 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) state bailout.

Separately an EU source told Reuters the Commission was expected to give its go-ahead to the plan, which includes a 2.5 billion-euro share issue in 2014, by the end of the month.

The timing of the EU approval is important because Monte dei Paschi needs it before it can convene a shareholder meeting to vote on the planned rights issue.

Given that the minimum notice period for shareholder meetings in Italy is 30 days, the bank would need the EU greenlight in the next 10 days or so if it is to get the capital increase approved by its own investors before the Christmas holidays. ($1=0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)